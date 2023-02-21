Former World Heavyweight Champion Batista is expected to headline the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Class.

A new report from PWInsider notes that word from within WWE has The Animal being the headliner at the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony during WrestleMania 39 Weekend in Los Angeles.

It was noted that as long as Batista’s schedule allows it, he is set to be the headliner this year. Batista recently revealed that he was traveling to begin shooting the “My Spy 2” movie, which is reportedly filming in South Africa, but it looks like he will be free for a trip to Los Angeles for the ceremony because he’s been pushing for the induction to happen this year.

WWE will return to Batista’s hometown of Washington, DC for a live SmackDown at the Capital One Arena on March 3, so it will be interesting to see if they announce Batista’s induction that night, or if they possibly having him make a brief appearance.

WWE originally announced The Animal for the 2020 Hall of Fame Class, but the Induction Ceremony was postponed that year due to COVID-19. The 2020 and 2021 ceremonies were then held together in 2021, with no fans in attendance, but Batista was unable to make the ceremony. He told fans in a March 2021 tweet, “To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible #DreamChaser”

As noted earlier this month, Batista recently spoke with ComicBook.com and said he was hoping to be inducted this year in Los Angeles, but he couldn’t say for sure.

“I hope so, but I can’t say for sure. I can say that I’m trying. I am trying,” he said.

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, March 31 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, right after the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown goes off the air in the same venue. WWE has not announced any inductees for 2023 as of this writing.

Batista has been retired since losing the No Holds Barred match to WWE Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Triple H at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

