– The post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package showing what happened in the main event of Saturday’s Premium Live Event with Kevin Owens, The Bloodline, Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. We’re now live from the Canadian Tire Centre as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn to a big pop from his home country. Zayn hits the ring but the “ole!” chants interrupt before he can speak. Fans chant “Sami!” now.

Sami says he’s feeling a lot of feelings tonight but the main feeling from the past few days is gratitude. He thanks the crowd for these recent reactions and says they have no idea what it means. A “you deserve it!” chant starts up now. Sami says he’s also feeling guilt for letting everyone down. Fans boo.

Sami says everyone told him to finish the story but he’s now realized that the story is never over. However, we are entering the final chapter and the final chapter is not just about him. Sami says there’s one person he needs to talk to tonight more than anyone else. Sami says he’d love it if Kevin Owens came out here right now. Fans pop. The music hits and out comes Owens to cheers from his home country.

Owens hits the ring and fans chant “KO!” now. Sami says he’s wanted to say so much to Owens but now that he’s standing here, he doesn’t know what to say. Sami wants to say thank you, he guesses, and he wants to say he’s sorry, but he knows they’re kind of past the point of words, things have gotten messy. They have both said things that he’s not sure if they can come back from. Sami says for months Owens said he only carried about taking down The Bloodline and he knows Owens doesn’t stop until he accomplishes something when he gets it in his head… Sami says if it’s the last thing he does he will not stop until he sees Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline come crumbling down.

Sami says he and Owens can’t do that alone, but he thinks the only way to get it done is if they do it together. Fans cheer and chant “yes!” now. Owens doesn’t need Sami’s apology or gratitude because what he did on Saturday was for Owens’ family, not Sami, because they watched Owens get beat down at the Royal Rumble while Sami watched. Owens did it for Sami’s family so they didn’t have to watch Sami get beat down like Owens’ family did. Owens has been fighting The Bloodline for months on his own and as far as he’s concerned, that’s fine and he will keep fighting them alone.

Owens still means everything he said back in November, when he said he’s don with Sami, and that’s fine, so if Sami needs help taking down The Bloodline, just ask his buddy… Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso. Owens drops the mic and storms out of the ring as fans boo. Sami looks on.

– Patrick and Graves plug a special edition of “Ding Dong, Hello!” with Bayley interviewing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They also plug WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defending against WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Cody Rhodes kicking off his Road to WrestleMania, and more.

– We see Sami Zayn on the entrance-way now, looking out over the crowd. He seems a bit down. Sami is suddenly attacked from behind by Baron Corbin as we cut to a picture-in-picture commercial. Corbin beats Zayn down to the ringside area and destroys him. Corbin marches around and talks some trash as officials and medics come out to check on Zayn.

– Back from the break and Baron Corbin is taunting Sami Zayn on the mic, bringing up how he was interrupted last week. We se medics helping Zayn to his feet. Corbin says he called it – Roman Reigns destroyed Sami in front of all his family and friends. Corbin goes on talking trash while Zayn tries to get to the ring but officials hold him back. Corbin says Zayn has embarrassed himself, his hometown and all of Canada because he is a complete failure. Adam Pearce steps aside and lets Zayn charge the ring to a big pop. Zayn unloads on Corbin and clotheslines him to the floor. Zayn and the referee argue. The referee calls for the bell and now we have a match.

Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

The bell rings after Adam Pearce makes the match official. Sami Zayn knocks Baron Corbin off the apron and continues the attack at ringside. Zayn brings it back in but Corbin dodges a Helluva Kick by rolling to the apron. Fans boo.

Corbin decks Zayn and beats him down, then mounts him with right hands. Sami tries to fight back but Corbin decks him. Zayn keeps fighting and drops Corbin with a forearm. Sami flies off the middle rope but Corbin catches him in mid-air for a big chokeslam. Zayn kicks out at 2. Zayn rolls to the floor to regroup as we go to another picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin has a backbreaker locked in over his shoulders. Zayn fights back with an elbow. Zayn keep fighting but Corbin rocks him to turn it back around.

More back and forth now. Zayn spikes Corbin with a big tornado DDT from the corner. Corbin ends up on the floor for a breather but Zayn nails a big dive for another pop. Zayn brings it back in but Corbin levels him with a lariat. Corbin with Deep Six for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Corbin with a running corner splash, and another. Zayn immediately charges out of the corner from behind with a Helluva Kick to Corbin’s back. Sami covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Sami Zayn

– After the match, Zayn stands tall to a pop. We go to replays. Zayn continues celebrating with the home country crowd.

– Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo replay looks at how WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. Edge will challenge WWE United States Champion Austin Theory later on. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we go to Byron Saxton’s previously-recorded sitdown interview with Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. He asks about what happened at WWE Elimination Chamber. Ripley says what about it. Saxton says she and Finn Balor came up short against WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix. Ripley says the last thing she will say about Beth is after they went toe-to-toe, Beth said she was the real deal. They have un-finished business but Ripley isn’t focused on the past, she’s focused on WrestleMania 39. Saxton presses but Dominik says Ripley is done talking about them, who are has-beens like his father. Dominik threatens to show Saxton what he learned in prison. Saxton asks about facing SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, and how she’s talked about putting Ripley in her place a few years back at WrestleMania. Ripley says Flair is only bringing up what happened a few years ago because she refuses to see what everyone else sees – that Ripley is the best woman in WWE. She says the only lesson here is this – she doesn’t make the same mistake twice. Ripley says if Flair puts her in her place at WrestleMania then that will be good because her place is standing over Flair as the new champion. Saxton asks what to expect in Friday’s face-off on SmackDown. Ripley says watch to find out. Dominik brings up his dad’s match with Karrion Kross and says he might just tag along to SmackDown with Ripley. Ripley tells Saxton the interview is done. She and Mysterio walk out together.

– We see how Logan Paul attacked Seth Rollins in the Men’s Elimination Chamber. We also see how WWE United States Champion Austin Theory issued an Open Challenge after the Chamber, which was accepted by WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Cathy Kelley is backstage with Theory now. She asks what he’s thinking going into tonight’s title match just two nights after Elimination Chamber. Theory says he’s banged up, he’s feeling it, but here he is like usual. He stepped into the Elimination Chamber and put everyone down like he said he would. The headline is bothering him because it’s saying “John Cena is coming back in two weeks” when it should say “Who cares?” Theory asks where his respect is for putting in work every week. Theory goes on and says he’s happy he gets to put a Hall of Famer in his place tonight, in this crappy country of Canada. Theory says he will continue forever tonight, right into WrestleMania and his legacy will stand over everyone because he will never lose this title. How’s that for a headline? Theory walks off.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Mustafa Ali

We go back to the ring and out comes Dolph Ziggler. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Mustafa Ali. We see recent happenings that led to this match. The bell rings and they have words. Ali grabs Ziggler’s hand for a shake but Ziggler takes him down for a 2 count.

Ziggler cradles Ali for another 2 count. Ali is upset but Ziggler goes to work on him. Ziggler cranks up the offense and hits a big corner splash, then a neckbreaker. Ziggler goes for a superkick but Ali retreats tot he floor. Ziggler grabs Ali by his neck but Ali stuns him over the top rope.

Ali fights back in and works Ziggler over while taunting him. Ziggler counters but Ali drops him with a kick to the face from the apron. Ali rolls in but Ziggler intercepts him with a big DDT. Ali kicks out.

Ziggler kicks the knee out and goes for the Fame-asser but Ali slides out and hooks a crucifix pin for the win out of nowhere.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

– After the match, both Superstars are shocked at the surprise win. Ali no longer wants to shake hands. Ali’s music hits as he heads to ringside, all smiles. We go to replays. Ali yells out and taunts Ziggler now.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage trying to get a word with The Miz but he’s busy with Maryse. Maryse wishes her husband a Happy Anniversary. She gives him a gift and he can’t believe it’s real. Miz says this big news isn’t for Cathy, it’s to be broken by a world-renowned journalist, like him, on MizTV. Miz says he’s saving the news for next week. Cathy brings up his recent losses to Rick Boogs and tonight’s match with Seth Rollins. He says those were controversial losses. He goes on to insult Rollins and says he’s glad his protege Logan Paul brought Rollins down to Earth. Miz says he molded Paul into the Superstar he is today, and in a sense you could say it was him who caused Rollins to lose out on the WWE United States Title this past weekend. Miz goes on and says this envelope gift from Maryse is making his dreams come true, it is awesome. They kiss to end the segment.

– We see Cody Rhodes walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Cody Rhodes to a pop and pyro.

Rhodes hits the ring and poses in the corner to more pyro as the announcers plug his WrestleMania 39 match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The music stops and fans chant “Cody!” now. Cody goes to speak but Paul Heyman interrupts from the screen. Heyman is wearing a neck brace, and is carrying both of Reigns’ titles.

Rhodes asks Heyman where he is. Heyman says he’s backstage. Rhodes tells Heyman to come out to the ring because everyone wants to hear what he has to say. Heyman says he was mauled by Kevin Owens on Saturday night and then subjected to the horrible Canadian healthcare system and what should’ve been a celebration for his Tribal Chief, ended up being a tragedy for The Wise Man, but the true tragedy of this story you want to finish will befall you.

Heyman says face it – Cody can’t beat Roman. Fans boo. Heyman says let’s just imagine that Cody beats Roman at WrestleMania. Then, what will Cody’s life be like? Have you ever heard the phrase indentured servitude? Heyman says right, Reigns does not live that life, but that’s because he has special counsel, The Wise Man, he has Paul Heyman. Heyman says if Cody wins, which he won’t, he won’t have Paul Heyman with him. Heyman goes on imagining Cody’s life as champion. He figures around 200 days on the road, 40-50 but closer to 50 days making charity appearances and red carpet events, 30 days overseas promoting the WWE brand, another 30 days promoting WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, Money In the Bank, and let’s not forget your title defenses in Peoria, IL, now you’re up to around 305 days a year, so that leaves 60 at home… with 20 of them on Skype or Zoom calls to promote the product, meetings. Heyman asks what Cody’s brother Dustin Rhodes once said… when your father was on the road he was never home, and even when he was home he was never home. Is that the life you want for your wife and child, for your family? Is that the sacrifice you’re willing to make for these titles?

Heyman knows Cody thinks he’s about to say something really vulgar and vile, about Reigns keeping his wife warm on a cold night. Heyman says he’d never say something like that as Reigns is a happily married man… but Heyman isn’t. Fans boo. Heyman assures Cody that this is when he will find out his WrestleMania dreams will become his own personal nightmare. Heyman disappears on the big screen.

Fans chant for Cody as he paces around. Cody says Roman is great, but he has seen this play before. Do not send this man again. He says they haven’t come face to face yet but they probably will soon, and Cody is going to say the same thing now that he will say then… Cody says without a doubt Reigns is the greatest Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the history of the company, he is the best champion in all of sports but that doesn’t change a damn thing… I have to finish the story. Fans cheer. Cody says he will beat Reigns at WrestleMania. Cody drops the mic as his music starts back up.

– We see how Asuka won the Women’s Elimination Chamber.

Asuka vs. Nikki Cross

We go back to the ring and out comes Asuka. Graves sends us to the WrestleMania 39 promo with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch as The Joker and Batman. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Asuka waits in the ring as Patrick promotes her WrestleMania 39 match against RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The music hits and out comes Nikki Cross now. We see how Asuka won last week’s tag team match. The bell rings and before they can lock up, the music interrupts and out comes Belair for the distraction.

Asuka smiles and looks on as Belair skips to ringside to watch the match. Cross and Asuka go at it now. Cross beats Asuka down and taunts her. Cross with a stiff shot. Asuka is riled up now as she attacks and nails a sliding kick, then big knee strikes.

Cross blocks a suplex and drapes Asuka over the top rope but Asuka slides down and kicks her from the apron. Asuka with a GTS on the apron now. Cross moves and Asuka kicks the ring post. She goes down clutching the leg. Cross capitalizes with the inverted DDT on the edge of the apron as Belair looks on. Asuka sells the move and Cross looks out at the crowd as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Asuka unloads with strikes to drop Cross. Asuka with a German suplex but she holds it, then hits another German, and a third. Cross kicks out at 2. Asuka keeps control and goes for a baseball slide to the floor but Cross traps her in the apron cover, then works her over while trapped.

Cross screams out in front of Belair. Cross brings it back in, then goes to the top. Asuka cuts her off with a right hand. Asuka climbs up and hits a middle rope DDT but Cross still kicks out at 2. Asuka with kicks while Cross is on her knees. Cross wants more and Asuka delivers. Cross scoops Asuka but she slides out, then nails a kick to the head.

Cross blocks the Asuka Lock and turns it into the Michinoku Driver. Asuka kicks out just in time. They tangle and Asuka slams Cross, then applies the Asuka Lock for the win.

Winner: Asuka

– After the match, Asuka stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Belair enters the ring to face off with Asuka in the middle. Some fans chant “EST!” now. Belair raises her title in the air and Asuka points to the WrestleMania 39 sign now. They stare each other down some more and Asuka starts laughing. The blue mist starts leaking from her mouth and Belair looks concerned.

– Cathy Kelley is backstage with Carmella now, asking if she’s found a new gameplan to get to WrestleMania. Carmella says it’s only been 48 hours, so no, but what she has thought of is Asuka. Carmella says that little freak thinks she can mess with Carmella but she doesn’t think so. She goes on and says she’s about to make Bianca Belair’s WrestleMania win real easy when she delivers one hell of a receipt to Asuka because Mella Is Money. Cathy rushes over to Seth Rollins, who is strutting around in a good mood. She asks about Logan Paul. Rollins says that’s two times now that Paul has messed up his WrestleMania plans. Rollins says Paul wants to make this a game and hit him with his own move, but the joke is on Logan. He says Paul may not be familiar with a certain side of him, but anyone who has gotten in his way has learned about that side too well. Rollins says he will find Paul and hurt him.

Seth says Logan wants to make this a game and hit him with his own move. Seth cackles and he tells Logan the joke is on him. Logan may not be very familiar with a certain side of him, but anyone who has gotten in his way have learned about that side too well. Seth says he will find Logan Paul and he will hurt Logan Paul. Seth cackles. Since Logan isn’t here tonight, the man who wants to take credit for Logan’s success seems like a perfect surrogate for suffering. Seth cackles and high steps away. Fans cheer in the arena as Rollins laughs. Rollins goes on and says since Paul isn’t here tonight, but the man who wants to take credit for his success is, The Miz, he seems like the perfect surrogate for suffering. Rollins laughs some more and walks off.

Seth Rollins vs. The Miz

We go back to the ring and The Miz is out for the next match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley ended in a DQ at WWE Elimination Chamber. MVP is backstage with Omos now. MVP says Lesnar is a coward as he realized he couldn’t escape The Hurt Lock, so he went and got himself disqualified. MVP says the 7-foot-3-inch 416 pound Nigerian giant is issuing a challenge to Lesnar for WrestleMania 39. MVP tells Lesnar to show up next week to accept the challenge in person, if he has the intestinal fortitude. Omos looks at the camera and pounds his own fist. We go back to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins as fans sing along with his theme.

The bell rings and Rollins unloads on Miz to start. Rollins takes it to the corner and beats Miz down as the referee warns him. Miz rolls to the floor for a breather, then decks Rollins as he comes out.

Rollins quickly turns it around, smashing Miz’s face in the announce table, then sending him into the barrier. Rollins brings it back in as fans sing his theme. Rollins with more offense before sending Miz back to the floor. Rollins charges and nails Miz through the ropes, over the announce table. Rollins chases Miz back in but Miz catches him with a DDT for a close 2 count. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins unloads on Miz for a 2 count. Rollins with chops now. Miz sends Rollins hard into the turnbuckles. Miz with kicks in the corner as fans boo him. Miz plays to the crowd for boos, then charges in but Rollins clotheslines him from the corner.

Fans sing Rollins’ theme as he and Miz trade big strikes now. Rollins with a pair of clotheslines, then a kick. Rollins drops Miz and goes for a suplex but it’s blocked. Rollins kicks Miz in his face. Miz dodges the Stomp but Rollins kicks him. Miz blocks a Pedigree and they trade pin attempts. Miz with a big boot and a Codebreaker from the corner for another close 2 count. Rollins blocks the Skull Crushing Finale and they tangle as they run the ropes.

Miz levels Rollins out of the corner with a running knee for another close 2 count. Miz with It Kicks while Rollins is on his knees now. Miz mouths “Logan Paul” and goes for the roundhouse kick but it’s blocked. Rollins rocks Miz and unloads with forearms, then drops him with the forearm to the back of the head. Rollins follows up with the Stomp in the middle of the ring.

Rollins stands tall as fans pop and chant “one more time!” now. Rollins delivers one more Stomp but the crowd isn’t done, they want just one more. Rollins readies in the corner but the referee warns him. Fans boo. Rollins delivers a third Stomp but the match is called due to referee stoppage.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins is announced as the winner. Fans pop as he begins strutting around the ring.

– We see Carmella walking with Adam Pearce backstage. She thanks him for the opportunity and he thanks her for the positive attitude. Pearce makes Asuka vs. Carmella official for next week. Carmella says thanks “hunny” then walks off. Pearce answers his phone and it’s Chelsea Green. She’s upset about Talent Relations sending her to Ottawa, Illinois instead of Ottawa, Ontario. She wants to know how Pearce is going to fix this. He apologizes and says RAW will be in Grand Rapids next week, and that’s in the United States, so let him call the Travel department and figure it out. Green continues ranting but Pearce acts like he’s having issues with his service and can’t hear her. He hangs up.

– We see Alpha Academy posing in a mirror backstage. Chad Gable can’t understand how Maximum Male Models don’t think he has the look. Bronson Reed walks up and asks if this is how Gable prepares for a match. Gable says he’s not only a bonafide Olympian but he’s also the big beautiful brain behind Alpha Academy, and he’s on the cusp of a lucrative modeling career. Reed tells him to get ready to model a full body cast. Otis steps to Reed and says no one talks to Master Chad Gable like that. Otis and Reed face off. Gable thanks Otis.

– We see the ring crew setting up for “Ding Dong, Hello!” now. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and it’s time for “Ding Dong, Hello!” with Bayley. She has her guests in the ring – WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Bayley insults the people of Canada and since it’s Family Day, she goes on about how much she loves SKY and Kai, her family. She has some questions for them. First she asks how it feels to be the greatest champions of all-time. Fans boo as Kai, who still has her crutch, goes on about how they’ve dominated for more than 100 days, all thanks to Bayley’s support. She names some people they’ve defeated and goes on about how they will continue to dominate. The music interrupts and out comes Becky Lynch to a pop.

Lynch knocks them for rarely defending the titles and says they won’t get to just sit on them because she wants to take them to WrestleMania. Bayley laughs and asks who she’d team with because she has no friends. Lynch says there was one person she was thinking of. The music hits and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Lita to join Lynch on the entrance-way. They head to the ring together. Bayley says they better use her front door if they want to interrupt her show. They come in and Bayley reminds them of their 2022 beef. Becky says she’s already apologized and Lita said they’re past that. Lita says she wanted one more title run but if sh couldn’t take that title from Lynch, she likes this idea of taking the tag team titles into WrestleMania.

Lita officially challenges SKY and Kai. Bayley says they haven’t even come close to earning a title shot. Lynch rambles off their solo accomplishments and says that’s enough. Lita and Lynch go on about how they should want to prove they’re the best, unless they’re scared. Bayley accepts for Kai and SKY, who aren’t so sure about this. Lynch and Lita snatch the title belts and pose with them. They toss the titles back to them and the two sides face off as Lita’s music starts back up.

– Byron Saxton is backstage with Candice LeRae now. He asks about Johnny Gargano being banged up from the Elimination Chamber. LeRae says she can tell us that… she suddenly spots Nikki Cross and runs over to her. LeRae says Cross has been following her for months and she just needs to know why. She has a match with Piper Niven to get ready for on next week’s show and she can’t focus on that while wondering when Cross is going to show up. LeRae begs Cross to tell her why. Cross seems a bit shut down and reserved, more than how wild she usually is. Cross steps to LeRae and whispers something to her. LeRae looks confused. Cross runs off. Saxton asks LeRae what Cross just said. She says Cross just said all her friends are gone and she’s alone and… LeRae says she’s sorry but to answer the original question, Johnny will be back. LeRae is confused and a bit concerned as she walks off.

Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable

We go back to the ring and out comes Alpha Academy – Chad Gable with Otis. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Bronson Reed. The bell rings and they go at it. Reed flattens Gable, who rolls to the floor for a breather. Reed flies off the apron to take Gable down at ringside. Otis and Reed face off now.

Reed brings it back in and continues to beat Gable around. Reed whips Gable hard into the turnbuckles chest-first and he goes down. Reed flies off the middle rope but Gable catches him in the ankle lock. Reed kicks him away. Gable with strikes and uppercuts now. Reed catches him and blocks a German suplex attempt. Gable with a clothesline. Gable goes to the top for a diving headbutt but Reed kicks out at 1.

Maxxine Dupri appears at ringside, distracting Otis. Gable ends up nailing a big German to Reed for a 2 count. Otis is chatting with Dupri now as Gable kicks Reed to the floor. Gable yells at Otis for his help but Otis is busy with Maxxine.

Reed comes back in and smashes Gable in the corner, then powerslams him. Reed goes to the top and hits the Tsunami Splash for the pin to win.

Winner: Bronson Reed

– After the match, Reed stands tall as the music hits. Otis just now realizes what happened as Maxxine walks off. We go to replays. Reed poses in the ring as Otis checks on Gable while he’s down at ringside.

– We see Austin Theory backstage warming up for the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Elias is in the ring. He says he hopes Rick Boogs is backstage taking notes because this is how you do it. We see Boogs backstage taking notes. Elias says this is the time of the year when the stars come out, the Legends come out, but there’s no bigger star or Legend than Elias. He says the question on everyone’s mind now is… and Boogs you better be taking notes… is this, who wants to walk with Elias at WrestleMania 39? He points up at the sign. Elias says there has to be someone who wants to walk with him on the Grandest Stage of Them All. The music interrupts and out comes an angry Bobby Lashley. Elias readies for a fight but Lashley enters and immediately spikes him tn the mat. Elias rolls to the floor and Lashley follows, sending him into the barrier. Lashley scoops Elias and runs him into the ring post head-first. Lashley rolls Elias back in and delivers a big Spear. Lashley poses some and then rag-dolls Elias with The Hurt Lock.

Lashley takes the mic and says everyone has a plan until he slaps The Hurt Lock on them. He says this past weekend he put Brock Lesnar in The Hurt lock and he panicked, he had to resort to a low blow. Not Lesnar, not Bray Wyatt, not Elias, nobody in the locker room breaks The Hurt Lock so now he will not be disrespected by anyone in this locker room. Lashley says if you disrespect him he will put you down. Lashley drops the mic and plays to the crowd as his music starts up.

– The announcers confirm Becky Lynch and Lita vs. Damage CTRL for the title on next week’s show, plus Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae, and Asuka vs. Carmella. Also, will Brock Lesnar be here to answer Omos’ challenge? The Miz will host a special WrestleMania Goes Hollywood edition of MizTV to reveal what was in the envelope Miz gave him.

– Byron Saxton is backstage with Edge now, asking how he feels going into tonight’s main event. Edge says now that The Judgment Day is in the rear-view and his family is at home, he can get back to the goals he set for himself coming out of retirement. He knows Austin Theory has the physical ability to shape WWE for the next 20 years, just like Edge did in the last 30, but dos he have the mental ability? Edge says that’s where their similarities end. He says the thing with youth is sometimes it comes with ignorance. Theory talks about his forever title reign but nothing lasts forever and Edge doesn’t want to be that guy but he’s about to be with another cliche… with age comes wisdom and he knows more than anyone in the back that this can be taken away from you faster than he plans to slap the duck-face off Theory’s overly-manscaped head. He goes on about how he hasn’t held a title in a long time… he’s done a lot in WWE but he’s running out of time to hold a title, the window is closing. Edge mentions how he had his second WWE match in Ottawa but hasn’t wrestled here in 17 years, and it would feel pretty good to win tonight and go into WrestleMania 39 as WWE United States Champion. Edge says he’s had lots of cliches for Byron but he has one more… never say never.

WWE United States Title Match: Edge vs. Austin Theory

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as WWE United States Champion Austin Theory makes his way to the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a big pop from his home country. Mike Rome does the formal ring introductions. They lock up and Edge takes Theory down. Theory smiles. They lock back up and run the ropes to a “you still got it!” chant for Edge.

Edge takes it to the floor, then slams him face-first into the floor. Fans chant “let’s go Edge!” now. He brings it back in and grounds Theory with a headlock. Theory leaps over Edge once but Edge grabs him for a side-Russian leg sweep. Theory kicks out at 2. Edge keeps control as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Theory mounts offense to send Edge into the corner. Edge slides to the floor, then back in when Theory comes out, then in and out again. Edge forces Theory to chase him again, then back-drops him on the floor for a pop. Edge leaps off the apron to drop Theory at ringside again.

Theory drops Edge with a shoulder in the ring, then mounts him with right hands. Theory stands tall and poses to boos. Theory beats Edge into the corner gain, then whips him across the ring for a corner clothesline. Theory with a fall-away slam for a 2 count. Theory grounds Edge with a headlock in the middle of the ring while taunting him. Fans try to rally for Edge.

Edge looks to fight free but Theory puts him back down with another headlock and more trash talking. Edge looks to turn it around but Theory drops him for a 2 count. We go to another picture-in-picture commercial with Theory in control.

Back from the break and Theory stomps away as fans boo. Theory tells them to shut up, then tries for a suplex but Edge blocks it. They trade shots and Theory takes Edge up top for a superplex. Edge resists and slams Theory face-first to the mat. Edge with a crossbody to the back and they’re both down now.

Fans rally as Edge gets up and mounts offense. Edge with signature offense and a 2 count. Theory fights free and unloads with strikes. More back and forth. Theory sends Edge neck-first into the top rope. Theory rolls at Edge for the dropkick but Edge catches him in a sit-down powerbomb for a close 2 count. Edge gets up first and fans cheer him on. Edge charges but hits the middle turnbuckle as Theory jumps over him. Theory catapults Edge out of the corner but he lands on his feet. Edge takes Theory down into the Crossface submission in the middle of the ring. Theory gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the hold.

Fans boo. Edge approaches but Theory takes him down and uses his feet on the ropes for a 2 count. Theory has words with the referee. Edge rolls Theory from behind for 2. Theory catches Edge for The ATL but it’s blocked and Edge nails the Edge-ucution but Theory kicks out just in time. Edge gets hyped up now as fans cheer him on.

Edge waits in the corner now. Finn Balor runs down and jumps up on the apron but Edge knocks him off. Theory grabs Edge but Edge rolls him up for a close 2 count. Balor rocks Edge with a kick while the referee isn’t looking. Theory hits The ATL for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Austin Theory

– After the match, Theory’s music hits but Balor immediately rushes the ring and stomps away on Edge to boos. Balor drags Edge over and goes up top for a Coup de Grace as the boos get louder. Balor yells at Edge about how this isn’t over, this is just the beginning. Balor delivers another Coup de Grace. We go to replays. Balor goes back up top for a third Coup de Grace now. Balor stands tall over Edge to boos as the post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW goes off the air.

