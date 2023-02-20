Former WWE star Snitsky looks back on his time with WWE, specifically in the mid-2000s when he was teaming up with the legendary Goldust (AEW’s Dustin Rhodes).

Snitsky spoke on this time in his life during an appearance on Mike Chioda’s Monday Mailbag, where revealed that he and The Natural were slated to win the WWE tag team titles in 2006, a plan that was eventually scrapped due to Goldust being in a bad way. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he and Goldust were slated to win the WWE tag team titles in 2006:

We were supposed to get the tag team straps when I was teaming with Goldust, and then he had a meltdown and that went by the wayside. They were going to do merch [merchandise]. We had a meeting with Stephanie (McMahon), they were going to do merch and all kind of stuff, and we were going to win the straps.

Says Goldust was very troubled at the time:

Then, he calls me, leaves a voice message just going off the deep end. Obviously, he needed to get some help and get cleaned up. I can’t fault him for that, but we were supposed to win the tag team belts.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)