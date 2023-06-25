AEW is holding their second-ever episode of Collision this evening in Toronto, with the show set to hit the air momentarily.

-Prior to the show beginning matches for ROH were taped and featured several stars from NJPW. This included Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, and Shingo Takagi challenging The Embassy (Brian Cage & Gates of Agony) for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles and El Desperado battling Willie Mack in singles-action.

-Also present at tonight’s show is the Iron Sheik’s managers, who are local to the area.

(H/T Fightful Select)