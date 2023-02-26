Ring of Honor held television tapings earlier today (February 25th, 2023) from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. These were the brand’s first set of tapings since owner Tony Khan announced that weekly programming will be coming to ROH TV on HonorClub.

-Mark Briscoe defeated Slim J

-The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) defeated The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Charlie Bravo)

-Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Blake Christian to retain the NJPW World Television Championship

-Christopher Daniels defeated Rohit Raju

(Special thanks to Fightful for sharing the results)