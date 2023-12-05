WWE NXT will be presenting its December 5th episode later this evening, the final episode before this Saturday’s Deadline premium live event. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the plans for tonight’s show, which you can check out below. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DO NOT CONTINUE SCROLLING.
-Thea Hall vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James Last Chance Match will open tonight’s broadcast.
-Metafour will battle the Alpha Academy.
-Eddy Thorpe vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Coffey vs. Tyler Bate Men’s Last Chance Match
-Ilja and Baron Corbin promo will end the show.
SPOILERS ON UNANNOUNCED MATCHUPS:
-Axiom vs. Nathan Frazier
-Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice
-Wes Lee promo on Dijak
-Dragon Lee is listed internally. However, there is no confirmation that he is at the Performance Center.
-Chase U isn’t listed on the rundown as of now.
-There are apparently some travel issues with certain talents coming in from out of town. We will keep you updated on this.