Effy explains his decision to not sign with the NWA.

The indie sensation spoke on this topic during Fightful’s In The Weeds program, where he took shots at the promotion, as well as its owner Billy Corgan, for messing up the exposure opportunities that were handed to them.

I understand that for most of my career, I’m going to have to have dweebs as my temporary bosses. I worked for 40 companies last year, a lot of them were fantastic. A few times you’re going, what am I doing with my life? It’s sad to see how bad [Billy Corgan] fucked up a pretty easy silver platter of things. This is a guy who has been on record telling the talent, ‘I picked that girl because she’s really awkward to watch, and that’s what I like about it.’ I’m going, ‘are you purposely trying to make a bad product?’ It’s confusing. Everyone had to stick it to me. ‘Oh, we ruined our TV deal?’ As they were bragging about being unceremoniously slapped on the fucking CW app, which has like 100,000 downloads. Granted, 100,000 is more than has signed up to watch Ring of Honor and it’s behind a pay window.

Effy later questions why the NWA doesn’t focus on putting on good matches rather than pretending that being added to the CW app is a huge milestone for the once respected brand.

Getting slapped on the CW app is not the same as being a press release announced as being a huge part of the CW’s future expansion and programming like NXT got. Clearly, you guys were put on some sort of a backburner and if you want to brag about that, that’s fine, but this isn’t where the future of wrestling is going to go. This isn’t what’s going to be the big national breakout for NWA. Maybe you guys should focus on trying to have good matches.

One top talent that will not longer be remaining with the NWA is Kamille, who confirmed that she will be a free agent once her contract expires.