Jake Roberts is the latest industry star to weigh in on CM Punk going back to WWE.

The Hall of Famer admitted that he was not shocked that Punk went back. He spoke about this in detail on the latest edition of his DDT Snakepit podcast. Roberts reiterates a phrases that is often repeated in wrestling, which is “never say never.”

I’m not shocked. I’m not shocked at all. Never say never in wrestling. As soon as you say, ‘no,’ it’s going to happen. It’s all about money, man. If they think they can make a buck with you, they’re going to bring you in.

Roberts doesn’t judge Punk too much on the decision, nor does he judge him for his run in AEW. The Master of the DDT reveals that he rarely saw Punk due to Punk constantly remaining in his locker room.

I haven’t been around him enough to judge him any either way. I may have said 20 words to him, that’s it. You know, at AEW, he had his own dressing room, so I’d never see him. He just stayed in there.

