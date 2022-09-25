Impact Wrestling returned to Skyway Studios to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of PWInsider:

– Ace Austin & Chris Bey (w/ Juice Robinson) def. Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel

– Digital Media Championship: Brian Myers (c) def. Crazzy Steve

– Myers issued an open challenge for IMPACT Bound For Glory.

– Black Taurus def. Delirious

– Honor No More (Vincent, PCO, Matt Taven, Eddie Edwards, & Mike Bennett) celebrated their victory at Victory Road leading to a brawl with Josh Alexander, Heath, Rich Swann, and Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

– Rich Swann & Heath def. Vincent & PCO

– Monster’s Ball: Masha Slamovich def. Allie Katch

– Kazarian def. Kenny King

– Mickie James def. Gisele Shaw

– Steve Maclin def. Moose. Sami Callihan was the special guest referee.

– Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka (w/ Rosemary) def. Swinger’s Swingerellas

– Alex Shelley def. Matt Taven

– Contract signing between Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich.