Impact Wrestling returned to the Osceola Heritage ParK Event Center in Kissimmee, Florida to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of PWInsider:

* Before The Impact: Crazy Steve & Black Taurus defeated Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger.

* Laredo Kid defeated Blake Christian.

* Special Challenge Match: Rich Swann defeated Matthew Rehwoldt.

* Rosemary defeated Tenille Dashwood with Madison Rayne.

* Steve Maclin defeated PCO

* Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Eddie Edwards defeated Frankie Kazarian & The Motor City Machineguns.

* Violent By Design defeated Josh Alexander and The Briscoes

* Chris Bey defeated Raj Singh with Shera

* Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz defeated Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim.

* Trey Miguel defeated Mike Bailey.

* Masha Slamovich defeated Alisha with Gisele Shaw.

* Vincent & Kenny King with Eddie Edwards defeated Aces & Eights, Garett Bischoff & Wes Brisco, with D-Lo Brown.