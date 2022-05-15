Matt Hardy discussed a wide range of topics during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

During it, the AEW star gave his thoughts on GCW (Game Changer Wrestling), which has really become popular in the last year.

“I think it’s an interesting promotion. I think they’ve done a fantastic job of getting a lot of buzz on themselves, and that’s part of the secret to success in this day and age. If you can get buzz on yourself and you can get people on social media talking about you, it can translate over to actual ticket sales and making money and it has for GCW.”

