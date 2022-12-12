NJPW returned to the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, for the “Nemesis” taping of NJPW Strong. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

Blake Christian defeated Keita Murray

Eddie Kingston, Homicide & David Finlay defeated “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight

Jay White and Kingston shot an angle to set up a match on the January 18 show in San Jose

Mascara Dorada defeated Che Cabrera

West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) defeated C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas)

Mistico defeated Misterioso

KENTA defeated QT Marshall

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) defeated Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) to retain the titles

Jeff Cobb defeated Bad Dude Tito

Jay White & El Phantasmo defeated Alan Angels & Hikuleo

Number one contender’s Strong Survivor match: KENTA won the match by pinning Wheeler Yuta

NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser defeated Peter Avalon to retain the title