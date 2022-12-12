Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, MI, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky)

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos via DQ, Omos was caught using a chair

The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Mia Yim) defeated Judgement Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley) (w/ Finn Balor)

Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz

Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

WWE United States Title Match- Austin Theory (c) retains over Seth Rollins