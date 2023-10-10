WWE taped two matches for this week’s edition of Main Event, which was filmed before tonight’s Raw in Omaha, Nebraska. SPOILERS BELOW.
-Nikki Cross vs. Kiana James
-Axiom vs. Akira Tozawa
(H/T Fightful Select)
