Vince Russo thinks that the Endeavor takeover of WWE is best for business. Speaking on a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo suggested that the McMahon family ceding control of the company can help transform the business and make it more mainstream. He said,

“You just said it right there, bro. Double J (Jeff Jarrett”) came out and just said yesterday that ‘It’s official. Professional wrestling is no longer a mom-and-pop business.’ And bro, you know what? I’m excited to see what happens. I’m excited to have fresh eyes look at this industry. What can we do to make this more popular? What can we do to evolve it?”

Russo went as that the wrestling industry needs this evolution.

“What can we do to bring more people to the table? And I have said this all along, bro; I said whether it was Disney or whoever, it was going to take outsiders, to come in and look at this as a business. Not the good old boy network, not the little cliques, not the politics. Not all that BS. And bro, everything we have seen of our friend, Ari (Emanuel), bro, he’s all about the bottom line. The dude is all about the bottom line. I think wrestling needs this, bro, and I’m excited to see what happens.”

