Seth Rollins, still the World Heavyweight Champion, kicked off tonight’s broadcast of Monday Night RAW, only for him to be interrupted by Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre made his intentions crystal clear, and demanded a title shot, albeit when Rollins would be at 100%. The blockbuster bout was subsequently set up for WWE Crown Jewel.

After McIntyre exited, Damian Priest attacked Rollins from behind. Dominik Mysterio then came out to the arena to hand Priest his MITB briefcase, but McIntyre put an end to it and threw the briefcase onto the stage.

WWE Crown Jewel take place on November 4, 2023 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.