The latest episode of ‘The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” was centered around the arrival of Adam Copeland (fka Edge) to All Elite Wrestling. Hardy and Copeland of course have history that few other people do in the wrestling business.

Speaking on the show, Matt Hardy suggested that he is particularly excited to see Copeland tangle with younger talent in AEW, and shared how it could be beneficial for them. He said,

“The first people that come in my mind are just younger talents that continue seasoning and work with different people with different styles. I’d say like Darby Allin, I’d say Sammy Guevara, I would say Jack Perry. I even think MJF would be so into a program with Adam Copeland. I think his creativity would be off the charts when it comes to doing stuff with Adam Copeland. Their promo interactions would be amazing. I think their match would be amazing.” “Those younger guys that are AEW originals, I think those guys would benefit the most being in the ring with Adam Copeland.”

Copeland is set to make his AEW in-ring debut tomorrow night on Dynamite, against Luchasaurus.

