In case you missed it, AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT will be going head-to-head tomorrow night, and both companies are pulling out all the stops.

WWE recently announced that the first half-hour of the show would be commercial free, and has already announced John Cena, Paul Heyman, Cody Rhodes, and seemingly The Undertaker for tomorrow night.

Tony Khan has now announced that the first half-hour of the AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday will also be commercial free and is already advertising Adam Copeland’s in-ring debut for the show, plus the biggest names in AEW, including Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and more.

. Dynamite will also reportedly have a ten-minute overrun time slot for tomorrow night, as we previously noted.