On today’s edition of WWE Talking Smack Daniel Bryan spoke with Paul Heyman about challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal championship at Faslane.

Heyman tells Bryan that Reigns would offer him a title opportunity at the upcoming pay per view, but only if he defeated Jey Uso in a match on next week’s episode of SmackDown. However, if Bryan loses, he must acknowledge Reigns as the Tribal Chief of WWE. Bryan agreed, but demanded that the bout with Uso take place inside of a steel cage to avoid outside interference. After an initial hesitation, Heyman would receive a text from Reigns accepting the stipulation, and the match has been confirmed.

Watch is all play out below.