WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s edition of SmackDown. The list includes Cesaro’s big swing on Rollins, Apollo Crews leaning into his new persona, Bryan and Jey Uso going to a double-count out, Bianca Belair choosing Sasha Banks as her Mania opponent and more.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter earlier today to comment on the 21 year anniversary of his epic Hell in a Cell WWE title matchup with Triple H at Now Way Out 2000. He writes, “21 YEARS AGO TODAY! #CactusJack vs @TripleH A perfect way to go out.”