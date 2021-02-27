Former WWE superstar turned movie icon Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter earlier today and responded to the 90s WWE account, which shared a throwback photo of the Brahma Bull working with his legendary adversary, Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Great One reflects how he and Austin did this segment every night while on tour, and mentions how the product was much less scripted back in those days.

Rocky writes, “Many of you know what’s about to happen in roughly 3 seconds after this beer Clinking beer mugs smash…. And @steveaustinBSR and I did this in a different city EVERY NIGHT. Much less was scripted back then and these were BRILLIANT times!!! What an era as all things ebb and flow in @wwe.”

Check it out below.