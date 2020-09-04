The WWE NXT Super Tuesday II main event has been confirmed to be the Steel Cage match between Rhea Ripley and Mercedes Martinez.

WWE is now billing the match as “The Battle of The Badasses.”

This week’s NXT Super Tuesday Part 2 episode will open with the Sudden Death Battle between Adam Cole and Finn Balor for the vacant NXT Title, and that led to some speculation on Ripley vs. Martinez being the main event. WWE has now officially announced Mercedes vs. Ripley as Tuesday’s closer.

NXT is airing on Tuesday due to the NHL Playoffs on the USA Network, but it will return to the normal Wednesday night timeslot on September 16.

Stay tuned for more NXT Super Tuesday Part 2 matches. Below is WWE’s announcement on Tuesday’s Steel Cage match:

Rhea Ripley to face off with Mercedes Martinez inside a Steel Cage at NXT Super Tuesday II Rhea Ripley is tired of playing games with Mercedes Martinez and The Robert Stone Brand, and she isn’t hiding it. That’s why she has called for Martinez to face her inside a Steel Cage — a challenge her rival eagerly accepted, setting the stage for The Battle of The Badasses in the main event of NXT Super Tuesday II. Martinez and The Robert Stone Brand have been a gigantic thorn in The Nightmare’s side for weeks. First, Martinez intervened in Ripley’s bout against Dakota Kai, costing her a potential NXT Women’s Championship opportunity against Io Shirai. Teaming up last month with Shotzi Blackheart to face Martinez and Robert Stone Brand compatriot Aliyah, Ripley fired back with a devastating powerbomb to Martinez on the concrete. That wasn’t enough to keep Martinez at bay. She again antagonized Ripley two weeks ago, ambushing her during a tag team match against Kai and Raquel González, costing her another victory. Now, Ripley’s looking to put an end to her issue with Martinez once and for all in an unforgiving Steel Cage Match. But with Martinez more than eager for a battle, who will emerge victorious? Don’t miss what promises to be a brutal encounter on NXT Super Tuesday, Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.