WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was a recent guest on the Bill Simmons podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, which included a great deal of hype for this past weekend’s WrestleMania 37 pay per view.

During the interview McMahon would be asked about current AEW superstar Jon Moxley, and his decision to depart from WWE, something that McMahon called a “mutual decision.” Hear more of her thoughts in the highlights below.

How Moxley’s situation was different, but in the end it was a mutual decision to let him go:

In his particular case, he was leaving anyway. I do believe that was a mutual decision, though I wasn’t part of those conversations. His case is a little different.

Says WWE has learned a lot since the WCW days when talent would get stripped away:

I remember back when it was WCW and our talent were getting stripped away and showing up on their show. It taught us a lot about business. Handshake deals don’t necessarily matter at the end of the day. You need to have contracts and do business differently. That was key learning at that time. From this time, we’ll see where it all shakes out. We’re constantly talking about how we can be better and what we can do better. We always want to be the best company we can be for our fans, shareholders, employees, and talent. We want to be the best.

