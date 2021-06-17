WWE is apparently seeing strong ticket sales for the upcoming return to touring.

It was recently reported that WWE ticket sales were slow, but WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon spoke with Yahoo Finance Live this week and indicated otherwise.

“Ticket sales are looking great,” she said. “We are currently on sale with about 26 different events, and of course, SummerSlam goes on sale this Friday. Very important… August 21 from Allegiant Stadium, which is Raiders Stadium in Vegas, we’re so excited, and we have seen excellent results so far. We are definitely tracking way ahead of where we were actually the last time we were in market for these events. So, we feel very good about it.”

Regarding the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view scheduled for Saturday, August 21, Stephanie said guarantee that there will be lots of surprises. She was asked about a possible return to the ring.

“I think ever since Ronda Rousey broke my arm, I have a little PTSD,” she said, laughing. “So I’m not sure if you’re going to see me in the ring anytime soon, but I guarantee for SummerSlam there’s going to be a lot of surprises.”

McMahon also commented on the recent corporate re-structuring, and cuts made to the talent roster. She noted that the restructuring reflects WWE’s desire to run a more efficient, better business coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Well, I think like a lot of media companies, we’re in the process of transition and evolution,” she said. “And when you consider the fact that we had three different media teams really doing a lot of the same work, we realized there was a lot of duplication and inefficiency. So, it’s really just being more prudent business people and looking at our business in a different way.”

WWE will return to the road beginning Friday, July 16 with a live SmackDown in Houston, Texas. There are more than 20 tour dates confirmed to take place after that, with shows in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Oklahoma, California, and other states.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Stephanie’s full interview below:

“The live event is where our event really comes to life,” WWE Chief Brand Officer @StephMcMahon says. “When you think about WWE superstars, they are akin to superheroes, except they’re real, genuine, authentic, you can come see them in person.” pic.twitter.com/OwMOKyjzI4 — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 16, 2021

