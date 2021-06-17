During a recent interview with WWE India former multi-time Intercontinental champion Wade Barrett spoke highly NXT star LA Knight, even claiming that the new holder of the Million Dollar title could one day headline the company’s biggest show of the year, WrestleMania. Hear Barrett’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Praises Knight’s performance at Takeover: In Your House:

“So somebody I’m really excited by at the moment is a relative newcomer to NXT and it’s LA Knight. I thought his performance in the ladder match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House was incredible. Obviously, I have a certain amount of childhood memories related to The Million Dollar Man and The Million Dollar Championship.”

How he believes Knight could headline a WrestleMania:

“So to see such a great, historic, prestigious championship back in the world of NXT is fantastic and for it to be around the waist of LA Knight, to me, is just superb,” stated Barrett. “He is the ideal person to continue the legacy of The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase and he might even go one further. Ted DiBiase never main evented a WrestleMania, I think LA Knight can certainly do that.”

