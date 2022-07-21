WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently spoke with Sportskeeda about the legendary Ric Flair, and his thoughts on the Nature Boy’s final matchup on July 31st. During the interview the Rattlesnake calls Flair the greatest traveling world champion in wrestling history before wishing him well for his final in-ring showdown. Highlights are below.

Calls Flair the greatest traveling champion the sport has ever seen:

“Well, it’s gonna be his final match, so I guess he’s in the mood to have one more go and to prove he was the man. I’ve said before, I think he was the greatest traveling world champion that there ever was. There’s a reason he had the belt as many times as he did, because he was that damn good. He lived the lifestyle on the road to the nth degree, let’s say.”

Wishes Flair nothing but the best:

“For him to have his final match, I wish him nothing but the best. I hold him in the highest regard and have the highest respect for him,” he continued. “I’m behind everything he does in the ring. So, I look forward to seeing it. I wish I could be there in person. Again, I’m not traveling anywhere right now, but I wish him all the best and I know it’s gonna turn out great and I can’t wait to watch it.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)