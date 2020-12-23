Steve Austin discussed potentially doing a movie with The Rock in a recent interview on the Pat McAfee Show.

Here is what he had to say:

“That might mess with his credibility a little bit. He’s worked long and hard, and people forget how long he’s been out there in the acting world now. He’s been out there longer acting than he was in wrestling. He’ll always be known as a wrestler and one of the top entertainers of all time, he’s the biggest movie star in the world. I think he takes his credibility very serious, and he doesn’t need me to do a buddy flick with him to stay on top being the No. 1 guy.

It is what it is. I’m not looking to do that movie by the way, so that’s why. But if The Rock wanted to do that movie, all he’d have to do was say, ‘Hey dude, come up with this.’ Is it gonna happen? No. But people always ask me, and that’s why. It’s the integrity of his career, and he doesn’t need to do it. I wouldn’t press it to do it anyway.”