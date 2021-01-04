– Steve Austin took to Twitter to hype the next episode of the Broken Skull Sessions that will air next Sunday as he’ll interview former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley on the show, which is set to be broadcasted on the WWE Network.
Oh Hell Yeah!!! RT @WWENetwork: DING DONG!@itsBayleyWWE joins the Texas Rattlesnake on @steveaustinBSR's #BrokenSkullSessions, NEXT SUNDAY on WWE Network! pic.twitter.com/70oQkfQTIm
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 4, 2021
– Jeff Jarrett and Tatanka are set to appear on Monday’s episode of Raw, which is Legends Night. They took to social media to further promote the special episode:
Headed to #WWERaw …@WWE @WWEPR https://t.co/gBke5aQJYX
— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) January 3, 2021
TOMORROW NIGHT, Monday Jan the 4th I will be appearing on #WWERAW Legends Night with all the @WWE Legends and Superstars! It's Monday Night Raw!!! @WWEUniverse @WWENetwork WWE Tatanka #WWE #WWEUniverse #WWENetwork #NativeAmerican #Tatanka pic.twitter.com/VzaKci7jLD
— Tatanka (@NativeTatanka) January 3, 2021