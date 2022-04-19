WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was the latest guest on the Brewbound Podcast to discuss his participation in this year’s WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view, and how he never expected to be headlining one night 20 years after he wrestled his final match against The Rock. The Rattlesnake also answers whether he would show up for next year’s Showcase of the Immortals in Los Angeles. Highlights are below.

Never thought he’d be back at WrestleMania, let alone main event one night:

Well [Austin laughed when asked if he’ll be at WrestleMania 39], for me to participate in WrestleMania 38, if you would’ve told me, ‘Hey man, you’re gonna be a part of WrestleMania 38. Not only that, you’re gonna main event night one,’ I would’ve said you’re full of sh*t and you’re crazy and there I was in Dallas, Texas, headlining main event on day one so, never say ‘never’ but I would really imagine that within the scope of that show, that’s gonna be a big show in a big time city and it’ll be a two-night event again.

Says if he gets the call for Mania 39 he will be there:

I’m not — I’m sure I’m done wrestling per se, but as a part of WWE, I can’t imagine I would not be there in some capacity and I’m not booking myself on the show because I didn’t book myself on 38. That’s a Vince [McMahon] thing and I have a great relationship with him and if I get the call, I’ll be there.

