WWE superstar AJ Styles took to Twitter this morning to hype up his WrestleMania Backlash rematch with WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The Phenomenal One writes, “The question isn’t if I’m ready, but if Edge can dig himself out of a Thesaurus long enough to actually prepare for the Phenomenal One. #WMBacklash.”

The question isn’t if I’m ready, but if Edge can dig himself out of a Thesaurus long enough to actually prepare for the Phenomenal One. #WMBacklash #JudgementDay https://t.co/GmZ389qLIZ — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) April 19, 2022

WWE superstar Cody Rhodes took to Instagram after his victory over Kevin Owens (via countout) on last night’s Raw. The American Nightmare writes, “Pay window…but w/a scratch ha. Just a scratch. 3 – 0. What’s next?”