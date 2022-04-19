WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently appeared on the Brewbound Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including how he was feeling after his No Holds Barred WrestleMania 38 matchup against Kevin Owens, as well as how happy he was to be able to promote his Broken Skull IPA beer at the Showcase of the Immortal. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he was feeling 100% after his match with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38:

Oh, I’m 100 percent. I picked up a little bit of a cold the other day but I’m back home in Nevada. Shoot, [Saturday], I was 100 percent and of course went back in action on Sunday, did a little extra physicality as a part of the show but, you know, it’s just an exciting time for me to back to a business that I really, really love and you know, I never thought I’d be back in a ring but, there we were headlining, main event for the — headlining WrestleMania for night one and it was just truly an honor to be out there and really excited to be out there to — just like the last few times I’ve been able to drink our beer, Broken Skull IPA out in the ring. Couple of years ago, we got a lot of exposure from that and just a real proud moment because when El Segundo and I decided to come out with a Lager which is what everybody was wanting, which is really satisfying because I’ve drank everybody’s beer in the past. I’ve been drinking beer my whole life and I don’t speak technical beer language but we’ve given all those other brands a little bit of a rub by using their beers. So, to go out there and drink our own beer was very satisfying.

Says during his prime WWE pitched for his own beer to a very popular company:

Well it was an option. We [WWF/E] actually pitched a beer company and I won’t name their name but we’ve all heard of them and they are very popular and I just think it was due to the fact that I was very aggressive, maybe a little controversial. My mother used to tell me, ‘Steven, if you were on TV when you were a kid, I wouldn’t let you watch you.’ So I just think what I was doing was very cutting edge, it was very edgy and that was tip of the spear [as] far as the Attitude Era is concerned so, I just don’t think I was [Austin laughed]… someone’s idea of what a role model for their beer would look like at that time.

