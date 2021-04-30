It was reported in the summer of 2020 that former WWE stars Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake immediately traveled to the WWE Performance Center following the controversial tweets from Jaxson Ryker, to make amends with others in the company.

Cutler recently spoke with Fightful Select and confirmed that story. It was noted before that Ryker did not do the same, and Cutler confirmed this, noting that while he and Blake were still in Florida, Ryker had already re-located to North Carolina by that time.

It was said that Cutler and Blake quickly tried to separate themselves from the Ryker social media situation, and initially there was no heat on them.

Cutler and Blake are no longer with WWE, while Ryker is now working the RAW brand.

