IMPACT star Steve Maclin (fka Steve Cutler in WWE) recently joined the House of Hardcore podcast where he revealed to host Tommy Dreamer how quickly IMPACT’s D-Lo Brown reached out to him after his departure from WWE, stating that a contract was offered right after his non-compete ended. Hear his full thoughts below.

Says he was offered a contract by IMPACT the day his 90-day non-compete ended:

D’Lo [Brown] kept in contact with me and was like ‘when is your [90 days up]?’ It was May 5. He called me on May 4 and was like, ‘We want to offer you a contract.’ Technically, I didn’t sign it until after (the 90 days expired). It was a great process and I even got an email from D’Lo to say, ‘Welcome home.’ It was a refreshing feeling and it felt more accepting.

Says WWE always treated him well but it’s a corporation and he’s in a pecking order:

I was always treated well, but [WWE] is so corporate and you’re in a pecking order. All I wanted to do it work. This past taping, I was putting more pressure on myself because I was thinking I was doing too much or doing too little. I want to do my best no matter what. Even working some Indies was cool because I haven’t worked in front of a crowd in two years so I was choked up and fired up all at the same time, and I was supposed to be a heel.

