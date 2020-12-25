Wrestling legend Sting was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss his debut back at Winter Is Coming, and how proud he is of the Rhodes brothers (Dustin and Cody) for fueling the company’s drive with their father’s spirit. He also briefly reminisces about the final days of WCW, and how Ted Turner assured them everything would be okay. Highlights are below.

Say he’s proud of the Dustin and Cody:

First of all I am so proud of both of those guys and boy, it couldn’t happen to two better guys. Second generation wrestlers, their dad being ultra-famous, the most charismatic of all time in my book and having to follow in his footsteps. It can seem bleak for a minute in life and then suddenly a shift could happen and if you got the work ethic and the love of the game and all that which Cody and Dustin both have then I guess you got the makings to turn something, the diamond in the rough kind of deal, and they did and I’m so proud of those guys for doing it.

On the final days of WCW:

I mean I remember Ted Turner meeting with us in the very beginning and it was like ‘I’ve got all these suits and ties around me and they don’t like you wrestlers because we’re always in the red, but you know I tell them? I tell them that I like wrestling and I got some deep pockets. So, you guys just keep doing what you’re doing,’ you know? The billionaire, in the end, didn’t even know what was going on. We were put on the chopping block and sold for next to nothing. So, we’re second-class citizens and then we finally make it, and then we get bought out and it’s over and done and you disappear like a puppy with its tail between it’s legs. That was just a horrible time for me.

Full interview can be found here. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)