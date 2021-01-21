The franchise will be competing once again.

AEW has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Sting will be competing at the February 27th Revolution pay per view, his first matchup back since his loss to Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 2015. The Stinger will be teaming up with TNT champion Darby Allin to battle Brian Cage and Ricky Starks from Team Taz in a good ole fashioned street fight.

Whether this bout will similar to the Parking Lot Brawl, or a full on cinematic, has yet to be determined. As of this writing this is the only confirmed matchup for Revolution thus far. The Young Bucks are set to defend the tag team titles against the winner of an upcoming Battle Royal at AEW Beach Break.

Are you excited to see Sting compete again?