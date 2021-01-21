WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter and thanked Toni Storm for paying tribute to him on last night’s WWE NXT episode.

Storm revealed in a pre-show Instagram post that she was wearing Cactus Jack-themed ring boots. She made a Cactus pose and wrote, “Bang Bang”

Foley tweeted the photo and a close-up of the boots, and wrote, “Look at Toni Storm paying a little tribute to #CactusJack on @WWENXT Thanks Toni!”

Last night’s NXT show saw Storm and Mercedes Martinez lose to Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro in the first match of the first-ever NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The finish saw Storm get double teamed while NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai returned to attack Martinez.

Storm has not responded to Foley’s tweet as of this writing as she has not been active on Twitter since 2019. You can see the related posts below:

Look at Toni Storm paying a little tribute to #CactusJack on @WWENXT Thanks Toni! pic.twitter.com/51dpofhCUD — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 21, 2021

