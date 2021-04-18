New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Toru Yano will take on the Bullet Club’s EVIL in a Creation of Darkness Blindfold matchup at the April 28th Satsuma no Kuni night event, a show that will be run over two nights. Check out the full details, including how the fan vote has once again determined the KOPW stipulation, below.

After 28,679 votes were cast worldwide in the KOPW 2021 match poll online, a winner has been determined, and rules now set for Toru Yano and EVIL’s clash on April 28 on night one of Satsuma no Kuni.

While EVIL took the international vote, Toru Yano’s domestic presence was enough to surge him to victory. The final total numbers are as follows:

EVIL- Darkness Match: 13,885 votes (48.42%)

Toru Yano- Creation of Darkness Blindfold Match: 14,794 votes (51.58%)

The two will now face off for the KOPW 2021 trophy in a Creation of Darkness Blindfold Match! Four blindfolds will be put on each cornerpost, and an opponent must be blindfolded in order for a decision to be rendered.

Satsuma no Kuni will take place on April 28 live on NJPW World.