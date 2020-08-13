Strong Sense of Enthusiasm at WWE Tapings, Normalcy on the Horizon

Morale is apparently up at the WWE Performance Center.
It was noted by @Wrestlevotes that there was a strong sense of enthusiasm at the Performance Center for today’s TV tapings. The feeling is that there’s some normalcy on the horizon after the COVID-19 pandemic has brought so many changes this year.
It was also said that all TV tapings after this coming Monday’s SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW will be live and from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, until WWE is able to start touring outside of Florida again. It’s been reported that WWE will return to live TV beginning with the final SmackDown before SummerSlam.
As noted, it’s believed that WWE will be announcing the Amway Center as the SummerSlam location soon. They are also looking at holding future events at the arena, but that has not been confirmed.
Stay tuned for updates.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- The Big Show On Who He Thinks Are The Toughest Guys In Wrestling
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman