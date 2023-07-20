Swerve Strickland has reached another career milestone in his journey in the music industry.

The AEW star and former tag champion was featured in the popular XXL Magazine, which has covered the world of hip-hop since it was established back in 1997. Swerve took to Twitter to comment on this achievement, calling it a dream come true before shouting out fellow musicians Jon Connor and Mickie Factz.

DREAM COME TRUE!!!! Big shout outs and thank you to @XXL magazine for giving me a feature in their July FRESHMAN issue! Started reading this magazine back in 2010 and been lucky enough to work with former freshman such as @MickeyFactz and @JonConnorMusic! This just the start! You aint believe in me yet, too late.

Swerve played spoiler on last week’s AEW Dynamite when he defeated Nick Wayne in his debut match. The story looks like it will continue as Darby Allin and Wayne told Swerve they will see him at Friday’s Royal Rampage. Check out his tweet below.