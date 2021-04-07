Reno Scum’s Luster The Legend and Adam Thornstowe have left Impact Wrestling.

Thornstowe took to Twitter tonight and announced that they are no longer with the company. He thanked the company and called on fans to continue supporting them.

“Well..Reno Scums time with Impact has come to an end. I’m nothing but thankful for everything they did for us. I wanna thank the staff and produces, and especially the talent. It is undoubtedly one of the most talented locker rooms in the world. Until we see ya again…Oi Oi Oi!,” Thornstowe wrote.

He added in a follow-up tweet, “We will be ok. Please continue to support them. These are interesting times in wrestling and we plan on staying relevant after we re-group. Again, nothing but thankful to everyone there. It’s hard to put into words, but please know there is nothing but love.”

After runs in GFW and ROH, Reno Scum first started working with Impact during the GFW days. Their official Impact debut came in March 2017 as they defeated DCC in tag team action. They were released in October 2017 after several months of inactivity, but they later returned in early 2019.

Reno Scum last wrestled at the Impact Sacrifice special on March 13, losing to Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve of The Decay.

Stay tuned for more on the status of Reno Scum. You can see Thornstowe’s full tweets below:

