AEW has announced this evening that top superstar Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley will once again team up to battle Best Friends members Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta at Wednesday’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR THE SHOW:

-Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa Steel Cage match for the AEW women’s title

-Scorpion Sky vs. Wardlow for the TNT title

-Adam Page/Jurassic Express vs. Adam Cole/reDRagon

-Jon Moxley/Bryan Danielson vs. Wheeler Yuta/Chuck Taylor