TERMINUS Pro has announced a new matchup for their inaugural January 16th event, which takes place from the Kroc Center in Atlanta Georgia. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams teams with Fred Yehi to battle Joe Keys and Dante Caballero in tag team action.

A L L • R O A D S • L E A D • H E R E WHERE • STYLES • MAKE • FIGHTS https://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/x57ERM8Vl5 — T E R M I N U S (@TERMINUSpro) December 21, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR THE EVENT:

– Jordynne Grace versus Kiera Hogan for the IMPACT Digital Media Title

– Joe Keys/Dante Caballero versus Tracy Williams/Fred Yehi

– Janai Kai versus Liiza Hall

– Lee Moriarty versus Jay Lethal

– Moose versus Alex Coughlin