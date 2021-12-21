The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their PowerrrSurge series.
The show will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
Captain YUMA vs. Fable Jake
Rush Freeman vs. Jaden Roller
A holiday celebration from the home of lead commentator Joe Galli
Jay Bradley is scheduled to be in action
🔌A special #POWERRRSURGE early holiday gift arrives tomorrow on #FITE!
🎄A HOLIDAY CELEBRATION🎄
👉Freeman 🆚 Roller
👉 Jay Bradley in action
👉Yuma 🆚 Jake
[ Tomorrow | 6:05pm ET | https://t.co/kMDta324uF ] pic.twitter.com/3SW4s5E3yA
— FITE (@FiteTV) December 20, 2021