The dark main event after tonight’s WWE RAW at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois saw The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeat WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP in tag team action.

The match was described as “loads of fun” and the best match of the night by correspondents in attention.

Before the match began, The New Day came to the ring and celebrated with RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. for her non-title No Holds Barred win over Charlotte Flair in the RAW main event. RAW went off the air on the USA Network with Nikki celebrating with the crowd, and that continued until The New Day came out for the dark main event.

The advertised dark main event was Rand Orton, Riddle and Drew McIntyre vs. Lashley and RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos, but WWE announced during a RAW commercial break that the live crowd would be getting a different post-show bout, which was The New Day vs. MVP and Lashley. PWInsider reported that Orton was not backstage again this week.

Woods and Kingston did not appear on this week’s RAW broadcast. They have not teamed up on RAW since the July 5 episode, defeating MVP and Lashley. Kofi last wrestled at Money In the Bank on July 18, when he lost a title match to Lashley. Woods last wrestled on the July 12 RAW, a non-title win over Lashley. The New Day defeated MVP and Lashley at weekend non-televised WWE Supershow live events.

Below is a WWE video of the post-show celebration, along with a few fan shots:

And our dark main event! Bobby Lashley & MVP vs. Your Boys The NEW DAY!!! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4IAoRAjPze — Deadly Alex #ThankYouBecky (@HurriKane_Jr_88) August 3, 2021

