TAJIRI is rolling the Benjamins.

The Japanese legend revealed in a post on Twitter note post that he receives WWE merchandising checks up to four times a year, which was a contract agreement made the last time he was signed by the company. TAJIRI competed in WWE’s 2016 Cruiserweight Classic tournament, then briefly on 205 Live before departing the in 2017.

TAIJIRI finished up with AJPW back in 2022 and is currently competing with Kyushu Pro Wrestling.