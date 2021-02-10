On the latest edition of his Tama’s Island podcast NJPW superstar Tama Tonga spoke about fellow Bullet Club member KENTA appearing on this week’s AEW Dynamite, where the tag champion claims that AEW world champion Kenny Omega is using KENTA as a spotlight for himself even though he’s supposed to be feuding with Moxley.

KENTA knows the deal. He’s a smart man and loyal man. He’s there for one reason and one reason only; Moxley. He has something that belongs to KENTA and everyone knows that. That’s the only reason he’s there. Lenny [Kenny Omega] is going to use KENTA to stay in the spotlight and tag himself with him against Moxley and Lance Archer. Let Lenny go against Lance by himself and leave KENTA and Moxley alone. No, because Kenny is a damn spotlight whore.