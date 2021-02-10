MLW’s Dominic Garrini recently spoke with Fightful Select and gave some details on the upcoming Filthy Island special, which is based off UFC’s Fight Island concept.

Garrini noted that he felt like UFC sold fans a bill of goods by implying that fights would be on a beach, when it turned out that they had nothing resembling that. This was communicated to MLW officials during talks with the promotion, and they did not want to make the same mistake as the thematic element to the special event is an important one.

Garrini also noted that the Filthy Island matches will take place in a ring with no ropes, which has surged in popularity due to the success of the Bloodsport events and other crossover shows.

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor will reveal Filthy Island matches on tonight’s edition of MLW Fusion. It’s already been announced that the show will feature Lawlor, Garrini, Kevin Ku, and King Mo, among others. Filthy Island is scheduled to run 55-60 minutes.

The Filthy Island edition of MLW Fusion will air next Wednesday, February 17.

Below is the latest Filthy Island Control Center video from MLW:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.