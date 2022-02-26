According to WrestlingNews.Co, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was arrested this past Thursday (February 24th) in Keansburg New Jersey, and is scheduled to appear in court on March 10th. This marks her second arrest in New Jersey this year after being booked for illegally possessing a weapon and making terroristic threats.

The report states that her new charges are as follows:

– OPERATING UNDER INFLUENCE OF LIQUOR OR DRUGS

– DRIVING AFTER DL/REGISTRATION SUSPENDED/REVOKED

– CARELESS DRIVING: LIKELY TO ENDANGER PERSON OR PROPERTY

– RECKLESS DRIVING

– FAILURE TO WEARSEAT EQUIPMENT-RESPONSIBILITY OF DRIVER

– DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

– FAIL POSS DRIV LIC

– FAIL TO POSS DRIV REG

– FAIL TO POSS DRIV INS CARD

– FAILURE TO INSTALL INTERLOCK/DRIVE CAR W/O INTERLOCK

– OPERATE MV DURING LICENSE SUSPENSION-2ND VIOLATION

Stay tuned on updates of Sytch’s situation.