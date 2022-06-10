Taryn Terrell recently spoke with AJ Singh of The Wrassingh Show to promote Saturday’s NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view from the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Terrell is scheduled to manage Natalina Markova against Taya Valkyrie at Alwayz Ready.

Terrell was asked how she balances her life between being a mother of two and the best wrestling talent she can be.

“You just do! You just have to! Being a mom is like literally the best job in the entire world, it’s not work, it’s just fun! I love my kids so much. We are just constantly having fun in our house for the most part,” she said. “Especially, when I’m like, ‘Mommy needs to do something, go have a snowball, go eat, have a treat.’ But I’m, you know, it’s not the easiest thing in the world obviously because there’s a whole lot of balance that comes in but I think that’s what makes me better every day is that I do have a lot of real things that I have to do. My kids, my daughter’s coming with me this weekend to ‘Alwayz Ready.’ We have matching outfits, we are ready to go so you know, we just keep rocking and rolling!

“I can’t imagine what life would if I didn’t have kids. I feel like Would be so bored! Sometimes people ask like what if your kids want to be a wrestler, like how would you feel about that? And I like, my honest to God answer is my kids are going to do whatever it is that they want to do, whitest it’s wrestling, whether it’s stunt work, whether it’s motorcycles, and no matter what, I’m going to support them and support them equally so listen, if they ever faced each other in the ring, I would just have to like run to one corner and be like, ‘Go!’ and to the other corner, like ‘Go! Maybe it would be a draw? Maybe they would just end up being like, you know what? never mind! We’re gonna shake hands and give mommy a hug!”

Terrell, a former one-time OVW Women’s Champion and former one-time TNA Knockouts World Champion, was also asked about the importance of being who you really are while working in pro wrestling.

“The thing about wresting and this is kind of what I’ve also told people too, but people that are trying to figure out like what their characters are and that sort of thing, is that ‘You have to be true to who you are, you can’t be somebody fake! You have to be who you are!’ Maybe we just show people more of that, we turn it up a little bit but it’s genuine and it’s honest and that’s… that’s the truth of the matter is that I cannot do an interview without my dogs barking or my children running in here, it’s just not gonna happen but that’s okay because that’s who I am!,” she said.

A former WWE and Impact Wrestling star, Terrell made her NWA debut at the Back for The Attack pay-per-view in March 2021, doing commentary for the match that saw current NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille defeat current AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa in a match to name the new #1 contender. She made her NWA in-ring debt in June 2021 at the When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view, teaming with Kylie Rae for a win over Rosa and Melina. Since then she has worked just a handful of matches, while also acting as a manager and commentator at times. Terrell has not wrestled since losing a title shot to Kamille back at the NWA Power Trip tapings in February.

