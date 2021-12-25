AEW star Tay Conti issued the following statement on her Instagram stories addressing her decision to deactivate Twitter following the harassment she received from fans due to the situation between Sammy Guevara and his fianceé breaking up.

The Dark Order member says that her personal life is no one’s business, and that she is living her best life.

Hi Friends, I had to take some off social media because I was reading some unnecessary comments. My personal life is no ones business and no one has the right to create false rumors and harass me for something that wasn’t my fault. When I look in the mirror, I’m happy to see who I am and I’m proud of myself. If you like my career, great you can stay but if you don’t, just leave. One thing is for sure: HATERS WILL NOT TAKE MY HAPPINESS AWAY. I’m living my best life and bringing happiness to the people that enjoy my work. For those who shared love, I can’t THANK YOU enough… know that I do appreciate and love y’all, I’ll keep going no matter what. Now let’s f–king go bc I need to workout, period. -Tay Conti

Check out a screenshot of Conti’s statement below.